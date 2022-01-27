France unanimously approves the ban on sexual reorientation therapies

The French Parliament unanimously approved a bill on Tuesday to ban sexual “reorientation therapies”, which seek to impose heterosexuality, and punish those who carry them out with three-year prison terms and fines.

“These unworthy practices have no place in the Republic. Because being oneself is not a crime, because there is nothing to cure,” said French President Emmanuel Macron on his official Twitter profile, forty years after the decriminalization of homosexuality in the country.

The measure, which has been approved with 142 votes in favor, the total of the French Upper House, contemplates sanctions of up to two years in prison and fines of 30,000 euros when the physical or mental health of the person on whom it acts is altered. .

In addition, the punishment will increase to three years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros when acting on a minor or on a person over whom they have authority or who suffers from some deficiency.

For her part, the French Delegate Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, Élisabeth Moreno, has stated on her official Twitter account that “conversion therapies, barbaric practices from another era, are now definitively prohibited” in the country, so there is “nothing to cure”.

This type of “reorientation therapy” usually consists of exorcism sessions, hospitalizations or electroshock sessions, a range of abuses that have lasting psychological and physical effects on the victims.

Other types of common practices are therapies based on religion and medication, frequently carried out by religious institutions, including practices such as saying prayers and taking medication.