Frida Sofía reappears on Instagram with a forceful message after arrest in Miami

frida sofia is again in the eye of the hurricane, after being arrested a few days ago in miami, for two charges against him, first for Disturbance of public order and the second, to oppose resistance to arrest.

After some statements Alejandra Guzman’s daughter give before various means upon release from prison, recently, reappeared on social networks, first, sharing some commercials for her beauty brand and then reposting a attention-grabbing post.

And it is that, through their Instagram Stories, Frida Sofia shared an illustration created by a fan in which she was drawn as a warrior with armor included.

What is striking is that the user who responds to the name of Alice Trejo on Instagram (@alice.trejo.01), accompanied the image with a forceful message that seems to have been to the liking of the businesswoman and singer.

Frida Sofia’s Instagram.

Frida Sofía thanks her fans for their support

The description that accompanied the illustration began as follows: “The monsters we face every day try to dim our light, they feel inferior and you represent a threat to them“.

“But our battles are showing us our own power, strength, light courage and bravery,” he continues. A publication that called Frida Sofia’s attention, which replied: “Wow, thanks for this detail”.

Frida Sofia on Instagram.

Without further ado, the user responded to Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter with a: “Gladly, darling.” This is how Frida Sofía reappeared on Instagram, after spending a few days in the controversy.