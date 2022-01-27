Georgina Rodríguez’s uncles warn the Portuguese soccer player that she is an evil woman – Prensa Libre

When there are only a few days left for this, the British newspaper The Sun published some statements by Jesús, the model’s uncle, who charges her and accuses her of being an “evil” woman.

Next Thursday, January 27, Netflix will premiere the documentary by Georgina Rodríguez in which he intends to show unknown aspects of his life and show the world his trajectory from having nothing to everything.

“He may be ashamed and consider himself better than us because we don’t live in his luxury. But I have never asked him for anything. She has only called us once or twice since it came to light that she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo”, Said the brother of Georgina’s mother.

According to the statements collected by the tabloid, he “was in charge of raising the young woman when her father Jorge was arrested and transferred to prison for a drug crime.”

“I was in charge of supporting Georgina and her sister, buying clothes for them, paying for electricity and water. I did everything,” said the model’s uncle.

He added: “Georgina lived with me through her teens until the day my brother-in-law was sent back to his country.

Jorge was extradited to Argentina and lived in Buenos Aires until his death in 2019: “Nobody told us that Jorge had died, I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us,” Jesús continues in his statements to that European media.

“I tried to communicate with her. I have written on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook: ‘You have the most evil woman by your side’ and ‘If you want to know more, contact me and I will tell you’”.

Jesus’ wife, Aunt Lidia for Georgina, lamented months ago that she had tried to contact Georgina in the past but had not been able to.

“Looks like he’s changed his number. Now everyone is going to find out how shameless he is, ”he expressed on that occasion.

Lidia resorted to the Spanish press to discredit her niece. In his appearance last week on the TV show Save me, of the Telecinco channel, described her as a “scoundrel” while defending his decision to attack her publicly, arguing that she does not need money from her now wealthy niece.

Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻#blessed pic.twitter.com/bdwmNUWdDu — Georgina Rodriguez (@georginajaca) October 28, 2021

“He wanted to die with us”, he insisted. “I have never called Cristiano or Georgina or anyone for 42 years. I am honestly working and I get my house and my family forward. And I have also done it with his father, who should be ashamed because his uncle and I did it, “argued the aunt.

On the other hand, Patricia, the product of a previous relationship with Jorge Rodríguez, has also spoken about her relationship with Georgina: “When it was my son’s birthday, I asked him if I could ask Cristiano to sign a shirt for my little boy. and she said no, she wasn’t going to bother him because he was on vacation.”

A source told The Sun that hardly any of this will appear in the documentary because Georgina prefers not to speak publicly on this matter.

“She has publicly expressed her love for her older sister Ivana, but most of her fans don’t know anything about the rest of the family. We will surely see what Georgina wants fans to see, not the real Georgina with all her flaws.”.

Taken from the newspaper AS.