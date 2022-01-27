Get 6 months of Apple Music for free just by meeting one condition

Save up to 60 euros for one of the most successful music services.

Music lovers are Congratulationsbecause they can save almost 60 euros with this offer. Apple Music is free for 6 months as long as you buy one of these devices: AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro. Only these. If you already own one of them and have not benefited from any Apple Music promotion in the past, you can access this offer.

The Apple Music plans are what they are, each one has a price, from the Voice with 4.99 euros/month to the Family with 14.99 euros/month. With this promotion you can save 6 months of the individual plan (9.99 euros/month) for the next 6 months. Enjoy over 75 million music tracks on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch or compatible audio device for your pretty face.

As an example of purchase for take advantage of this promotionwe have these AirPods Pro with a Magsafe charging case that lowers its price from the official 279 euros to 219 euros on Amazon.

Know more: AirPods Pro (with Magsafe)

Get 6 free months of Apple Music

have all the music at your fingertips it is much easier today. If you were thinking of getting some new AirPods, Beats headphones or an Apple HomePod, the gift you take to take advantage of these devices is sublime. You will have all your music perfectly integrated into your library, Apple Music adapts to your tastes and your playback history, it is considered as the music social network by many users, and you will also have access to original music videos of most of the songs.

You can also get a new HomePod mini for 99 euros as one of the best bluetooth speakers on the market today. Or you can try some Powerbeats Pro on sale and enjoy this spectacular savings while playing sports or lying quietly on the sofa.

Know more: Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro

And it is that Apple Music has many possibilities, you can even use some apps to improve your experience. Remember that to activate this promotion you must have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS installed on your Apple device. Then you must pair the newly purchased audio device to your iPhone or iPad, open the Apple Music app and log in with your credentials. If the login screen does not appear automatically, click on ‘Listen now’ and it will appear.

It was time that we could enjoy such an offer on Apple Music. The competition like Amazon Music Unlimited or Spotify usually have offers of this type every so often and it was the time to hit the table. If you’re not buying any new speakers or headphones, you can take advantage of the 3 free months you have of Apple Music today.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!