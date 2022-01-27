GETAFE/ The keys to feeling good: several talks and workshops on health and emotional well-being are scheduled

The Department of Feminism and Agenda 2030, in collaboration with the Municipal Health Center of the Getafe City Council, launches a cycle of monographic talks on prevention in different aspects of health and consumption and a workshop on emotional well-being.

The activities will take place in the Municipal Center for Women and Equality, and they will focus on issues such as menopause, osteoporosis, first aid, mom’s examination or nutrition.

In addition, the program includes the workshop ‘If life gives us lemons let’s make lemonade or get out of your mind, enter your life’, with a total of nine sessions since March 23.

The activities, aimed at people over 16 years of age, are totally free.

Pre-registration may be done in person at the Municipal Center for Women and Equality from January 24 to February 4, both inclusive, from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or through the email mujer@ayto-getafe.org, indicating personal data and activity(ies) requested.

Ratings

The Councilor for Feminism and the 2030 Agenda, Alba Leo, has expressed “its satisfaction for continuing to advance in the transversal work in the Municipal Government to make feminist policies for the women of our city«.

“The pandemic -he specified- has shown that our health is a basic element in our lives, the need to understand the specific problems and diseases of women are a concern of this government team”.

For her part, the Councilor for Health, Consumption and Youth, Elizabeth Espinosa, has considered “that this set of talks comes to complement the recovery of the various municipal public services related to direct care for the women of Getafe that we carry out at the Municipal Health Center. Addressing the health problems of more than half of the neighbors and neighbors is a priority for this municipal government.