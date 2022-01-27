Government will register migrant workers from Haiti

The plans now in the Dominican Republic is to register undocumented foreign workers, especially Haitian labor. The measure was taken last Tuesday after a meeting of the National Council of Migration (CNM) in which the President of the Republic participated, Louis Abinader.

As revealed yesterday by the director of Migration (DGM), Enrique García, registration will begin with Haitian citizens who have a passport, identity card or birth certificate from their country.

This is a change in the migration policy adopted at the end of last September, when the Government gave a period of three months for companies and employers to hire foreigners in accordance with the statutes based on Law 285-04 of Migration.

Those who do not do so will run the risk of being subject to fines ranging from five to 30 minimum wages, now that the term is over. However, the inspections that the company had to carry out were never known. General Directorate of Migration (DGM) to workplaces to check the situation.

In addition to that provision, the National Council of Migration He said that he will monitor compliance with article 135 of the country’s Labor Code, which determines that foreigners cannot exceed 20% of the workforce of a business.

Enrique García revealed that the immigration status that the foreigner will obtain will be that of a non-resident temporary worker and will also be granted a card for identification. “For the first time, perhaps in history, we are seriously going to start a registry of Haitian nationals,” he said.

The license and the contract will have a duration of one year and may be renewed in the same period. Once the term has expired, and if the employment contract is not renewed, the foreign employee must return to Haiti.

Director of Migration He did not offer more details of what are the requirements that the employer must meet before the DGM to register their workers. García indicated that employers or companies must formalize a contract with foreigners, which implies that they register them with the Social Security Treasury (TSS).

statistics

Data from the Second National Survey of Immigrants in the Dominican Republic in 2017 revealed that more than three quarters (76.4%) of Haitian immigrants are concentrated in three labor groups: 33.8% in agriculture, 26.3% in construction and 16.3 % trade.

A recent study by the National Institute of Migration revealed that the country’s agricultural activity is closely related to foreign labor: 90% of workers in this sector belong to the immigrant population.

The “Descriptive-exploratory study on the labor market in the agricultural sector and its need for foreign labor” indicated that the majority of foreign workers enter the country irregularly, which restricts their employment opportunities to informal jobs and, in most of the cases, precarious, like those offered by the agricultural sector.