Governor Unveils New Terminal B at LaGuardia

Upgrades and renovations to LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B have been completed, to the tune of $4 billion, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

This final piece of the project is a western skybridge connecting the transit center’s arrivals and departures hall with its western concourse.

Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials gathered inside the Queens airport Thursday morning to mark the completion of construction on the terminal.

“A New Era for New York means creating infrastructure that connects communities and improves lives,” the governor wrote in a message on social media.

“Congratulations to everyone who made the transformation of Terminal B and the new Western Sky Bridge a reality! We will continue to work to create a @LGAairport worthy of New York,” the message continues.

The transformation includes 35 gates, a parking garage for 3,000 cars and protected areas to pick up taxis.

Mayor Adamas, for his part, also posted a message on networks in which he pointed out:

“New York City is taking flight once again!

“You all know how much I love #GetStuffDone. Working with @GovKathyHochul, @PANYNJ and LaGuardia Gateway Partners, we will bring @LGAAirport and our city back to the world,” Adams wrote.

