Grettell Valdez: A manicure with dirty instruments, the reason for cancer on her finger

Grettell Valdez The 45-year-old published a video on YouTube in which she was honest about the causes that led her to suffer from a virus that could have turned into cancer after a wart appeared that expanded on her thumb.

In the video he commented that 5 years ago he contracted the Bowen’s disease, a squamous cell and skin cancer, fortunately detected early, although he did not pay attention to it because he thought it was just a wart without further problems.

However, some time later the consequences of not treating it came and he had to undergo a biopsy where it was detected cancer in the finger, so a few days ago he had to undergo surgery to eliminate the disease.

“They sent me to do studies and we came to the conclusion that really what I have is a virus that transmutes into cancer and that the best thing was to amputate”, commented.

And when giving details of his illness, Grettell uncovered that he contracted the virus that resulted in the partial amputation of his finger, due to a manicure with unclean instruments.

“Important, how did it happen? A manicure with not clean instrumentss, so I would like to suggest that you bring your own material. Do not take risks or check that they are sterilized, do not take risks please, and from a silly thing that perhaps was taking a stepfather from me, it ended in all this, “ Indian.

Finally, he explained more about the surgery he underwent and what comes after this procedure, “They did the study of the 46 viruses, it turns out that this wart mutates to cancer and then both the oncologist and the surgeon came to the conclusion, that what was recommended was to eradicate the entire wart and everything that was damaged on my finger Y after radiation to kill any remaining molecules, then a finger chemo is done, which is localized to kill remaining cellhe explained.