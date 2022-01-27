Haaland regrets his words! ‘Now I don’t want to talk’

Midtime Editorial

Erling Haland has sounded to reach different teams, such as Barcelona and Real Madridand although a week ago the Norwegian dared to say that there would be news soon, because he felt pressured by the Borussia DortmundNow the striker regrets those statements.

Haaland gave an interview to Jan Aage Fjørtoft of Viaplay Fotball and he downplayed what he had commented, that “the time had come to talk” and now he says he does not intend to talk about it.

“My comments about being pressured by BVB? I felt it was about time I said something. A lot of others were talking, so that was it. And now I really don’t want to say too much more about it. What was said, was said, and we move on,” Haaland now mentioned.

What Haaland had said a few days ago was precisely that he felt the pressure and news about his future would soon be announced.

“That’s what they [Dortmund] they want and it means things are going to start happening. I have said from the beginning that I only wanted to focus on playing and thus give my best version. He didn’t want to have other things on his mind. But now that they pressure me it is time to assess the future”, the Norwegian had said.

Meanwhile he Borussia CEU, Hans-Joachim Watzkeresponded to the player’s statements.

“He is a spontaneous person. He is allowed to do that. There is no problem with Erling. But he must also understand our situation. We cannot wait until the end of May.”

