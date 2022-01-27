He confesses to the death of his father by hitting him with an exercise weight on the head: Police – NBC Houston

HOUSTON – The man arrested a couple of days ago after fleeing authorities after being accused of stabbing a police dog last weekend now faces a new criminal charge against him: that of killing his father by hitting him with a exercise weight.

Ryan Smith was arrested last Tuesday in Waller County, after escaping from the authorities that day at dawn after a police chase.

After Smith’s escape, investigators searched the house of his father, Cameron Smith, who was found dead and hidden inside the garage of the property located southwest of the city.

According to HPD, the victim had apparently not died “of natural causes” and was hidden in the garage “in a way that made it difficult to find.”

Investigators from the Police Department awaited the result of the autopsy performed on Smith, which showed that he had been hit with the exercise weight, a fact that was confirmed by the defendant himself, according to the authorities.

After this they presented the charge of homicide, which will be brought in the 232 Court of Harris County.

Previously, Smith faced charges of evading the authorities, as well as interference in police work by attacking the dog and aggravated robbery.

Nate the police dog had to be transported to a veterinary clinic where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The animal has been working with the Houston Police Department for two years.

In the vehicle that Smith was traveling on the day of the escape, a loaded gun was found. This occurred just hours after his father posted bail for him to be placed on probation after being accused of stabbing the canine.

