He is a classical dancer, he suffered bullying and he did not give up: he won a scholarship in New York and asks for help to travel

Agustín Reyes at the Alberdi Theater in Tucumán. He was awarded a scholarship to join the Joffrey Ballet School in New York

“They even threw me down the school stairs, hit me and insulted me every time I said I was a dancer while the teachers did nothing to defend me. Here in Tucumán they still judge those of us who love art”, he says with a broken voice. Agustin Reyes, 17, while her mother holds her hand.

Being very young he knew that dancing was his vocation and thanks to the help of his older brother he started dancing. Last July he participated in a virtual audition organized in the United States and He was awarded a four-year scholarship to study at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York.

“I should have been there since last September, but I couldn’t travel due to the pandemic and lack of money. Now I sell cornstarch alfajores to raise the money for the tickets and be able to be where I always dreamed of, but it is difficult”, he says excitedly.

Agustín Reyes has been dancing ballet since he was 4 years old and now he has the opportunity to be a student at a prestigious school in the United States (agustinreyesofficia)

the pain of bullying

Agustín Reyes, who will turn 18 on February 6, has been dancing since he was 4. At that age, the little mouse protagonist of the cartoon “Angelina Ballerina” marked the steps that he imitated in front of the television screen.

He repeated them all the time, without realizing that all eyes were on him and his steps, even those he hadn’t wanted. “At that age I loved dance and I knew I wanted to be a dancer, I had made my decision firm even though my mom didn’t want to for fear of what I later suffered”, says Agustín, born and raised in San Miguel de Tucumán.

The routines of that little mouse in the pink dress were repeated every day for four years. “He spent hours doing it, he knew them by heart,” he remembers and is grateful because the first opportunity to display that innate talent came when he was 8 years old.

“My older brother took care of finding out where there were dance academies in Tucumán and the only one that accepted me was adriana soria, with whom I have studied ever since”, he highlights.

“Dancing saved me”, reveals Agustín Reyes (agustinreyesofficia)

Entering that school made him happy: dancing was the only thing he loved. “When I was about 9 years old I just discovered what the world was about and I was in love with dance, I said it openly. That made me a target of ridicule and mistreatment: my own classmates would throw me down the stairs at school, beat me, lock me in closets and say really mean things. The softest thing was that I wasn’t going to be anyone, that I wouldn’t get anywhere dancing, that ballet is for homosexuals… They told me everything before the eyes of teachers who did not defend me”, he recalls in dismay.

High school was no better. “I stopped going to school for a long time. It was a very difficult stage although without many blows, but with a lot of exclusion. ‘I don’t get together with you because you’re a dancer’, they told me and I got upset. I was very depressedI stopped studying for almost a year because of the bullying I suffered. But the only thing that made me feel really good was dancing, that’s why I say it saved me. I never missed a dance class and rehearsed more than five hours a day”.

Today, he tells that stage from another place. Since having overcome the pain and with the firm conviction that dancing is his reason in life. “Thanks to my mom and my family, who supported me so much, I was able to overcome those moments and focus on what I love. Today I have the opportunity to move forward. I knew how to ask for help, I clung to God and decided to continue studying because I understood that the secondary degree was necessary. Y I know that I will fulfill my dream because everything I lived taught me to be strong”.

Agustin Reyes (agustinreyesofficia)

the great possibility

Agustín recognizes the effort he made and feels that the opportunity he has is nothing more than recognition of the years he dedicated to training as a dancer.

A few years ago, thanks to his mentor, he won medals, prizes, scholarships to join casts abroad and was chosen to enter the San Francisco Ballet School although he was unable to travel due to economic problems.

That opportunity was followed by admission to a Miami academy, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to attend either. After those frustrations, he believed that there would never be another similar occasion, but his talent proved otherwise.

“I would like to show those who did so much harm to me for being a dancer, that it is possible to do what one dreams of. Because this dream saved me in the saddest and most painful moments of my life”, says (agustinreyesofficia).

“In July of last year, my teacher told me that there was an invitation to participate in a closed audition to study in one of the ten best schools in the United States and that there were scholarships awarded by the ambassador Scarlett Alvarez for Spanish-speaking talents”, he says. He did the test. And he was shortlisted among twenty-two male dancers and was among the six winners.

“I am the only one from Tucuman, I don’t know if Argentine, elected. After two weeks, the Joffrey Ballet School in New York awarded me a full scholarship for four years for the classical ballet program”, bill. The scholarship covers one hundred percent of his studies, but he has to pay the U$D 800 a month to live on campus and the ticket to move him to New York, for which ask for help.

“For now I am selling alfajores and asking godparents to help me with what each one can: be it money or their prayers, everything will help me. They have been waiting for me since September and the sooner I arrive, the better. Once there, I think I will need a year to stabilize myself and be able to work, and thus be able to cover my expenses. This is a great opportunity not only for me but also to represent my province, where ballet is not highly appreciated as an art”, she laments.

Being there would represent a great academic achievement for her, but above all, it would fulfill her great desire to dedicate herself fully to dance. “I would like to show those who hurt me so much for being a dancer that it is possible to do what one dreams of, because this dream saved me in the saddest and most painful moments of my life”, he concludes.

*Those who wish to collaborate with Agustín can contact him by email at agusmaxireyes12@gmail.com

