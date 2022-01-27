Students on the day of the inauguration of the new building of the Faculty of Nursing at the Parque Batlle University Center (archive, October 2021).

The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) finalizes the details of the decree that will allow advanced Medicine and Nursing students to provide services in health centers. It is an initiative of the infectologist Henry Albornoz, the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, communicated last night on Twitter, who transmitted it last week to the deans of public and private faculties.