Hispanic woman from Yonkers confesses to the murder of her ex-girlfriend in 2012 | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Yonkers police arrested Wanda Veguilla, the girlfriend of a woman who She was found dead on a Yonkers highway 10 years ago..
The case had been unsolved since August 2012, when police found the body of 26-year-old Pamela Graddick about a month after she was killed.
Veguilla, 40, is accused of shooting Graddick to death in August 2012 at the home they shared with Veguilla’s children on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. According to local media, Veguilla was formally charged after being interviewed Sunday by cold case detectives John Geiss and Vionette Martinez.
Veguilla was arraigned Monday in Yonkers City Court in front of Graddick’s family and friends, several of them wearing “Justice for Pam” T-shirts.
New clues on the victim’s cell phone
In an interview with CBS, Yonkers Deputy Police Chief Joseph Monaco said Veguilla “was a suspect for quite some time in this case.”
However, it was almost a decade later that they managed to use new technology to examine old evidence. For example, a further look at the victim’s cell phone, recovered near the scene, helped dispute Veguilla’s alibi and prompt her to be reinterviewed.
“He sat down in our detective division and after a long interview he finally confessed to the crime,” Monaco told CBS.
graddick was last seen on surveillance video on Saturday night, August 11, 2012passing a business on Morris Avenue in the Bronx on the way home.
Detectives suspect that Veguilla killed her in the apartment later that night or early the next morning. Graddick was shot in the head, and investigators suspect she may have been sleeping when she was shot.
According to the Journal News, the victim’s family reported her missing to New York City police days after she failed to show up for work. At the time, Veguilla said that she hadn’t seen Graddick since the weekend.
Three weeks later, on September 4, a resident of Rossmore Avenue in Yonkers reported a foul odor in a small wooded area overlooking Midland Road and Sprain Brook Parkway. The police arrived at the scene and discovered a plastic bag containing Graddick’s partially clothed body wrapped in a quilt.
On a Facebook page dedicated to Graddick, friends and family of the woman expressed relief at the news of the arrest: “It’s been a long and hard journey, but we’re well on our way to justice for Pam.”