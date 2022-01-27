Hitmen executed Canadian mobsters in the Riviera Maya for a debt | News Univision Latin America

Mexican authorities announced that the shooting death of two canadian tourists inside an exclusive hotel in the Riviera Maya on Friday was a direct attack for which they hired a group of hired assassins and is linked to the criminal activities of both victims.
This crime, added to a long list of violent acts that has been recorded in recent years in the most important tourist area of Mexico, was orchestrated from abroad as a result of an economic debt that was generated from the money laundering and international drug trafficking in which the murdered participated, reported the Quintana Roo State Prosecutor’s Office at a press conference.
Robert James Dinh Y thomas cherukara they were fatally shot inside the tourist complex in Xcaret, near Playa del Carmen and Tulum, despite the fact that there were strong security measures in place.
A woman, who was a couple of one of them, was injured and continues to recover at a local hospital.
Dinh and Cherukara, both 34, had a long criminal history in Canada and they were targets of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
The newspaper Toronto Star reported that Dinh, also known as Cong Dinh, was the leader of a Vietnamese organized crime group operating in Canada and the US.
Dinh’s organization laundered millions of dollars generated from the sale of narcotics in Canada. In 2019, when a 50,000 Canadian dollar reward was offered for his capture, it was revealed that his criminal enterprise was transporting ecstasy and marijuana to the southern US, while moving shipments of cocaine to northern Canada. Its tentacles reach California, Australia and Vietnam.
For his part, Cherukara was one of the five people charged in Toronto in June 2015 as part of the police operation ‘Project Fire Extinguisher’, whose objective was to the sale of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy. They also charged him with robbery, arms trafficking and using a false identity.
Dinh, Cherukara, eight adult women and three children were part of a group of tourists who had been staying at Xcaret since January 15. A woman vacationing with them shared her exact location with a person who hired the gunmen. They discovered her when reviewing the hotel’s security cameras and listening to the testimonies of the other people who accompanied them, said the Prosecutor’s Office.
“She had contact with the direct author, with the person who shot, 40 minutes before the execution and for approximately three minutes they were apparently talking and later the homicide was carried out,” explained the attorney general of Quintana Roo, Óscar Montes de Oca, at the conference.
The woman, identified as Nhu ‘T’, arrived with the group in Cancun, was part of a package of five rooms that they reserved until the 22nd and was with them the entire time.
“Were they relatives?” a reporter asked prosecutor Montes de Oca.
“Well (they were) known at least, because she even took care of the children of the now deceased or walked them inside the hotel,” the official replied.
This is how the double murder was prepared
The Mexican Christian ‘R’ would have participated in the plan to assassinate Dinh and Cherukara, who is supposedly part of a group of paid thugs, Montes de Oca said.
Christian ‘R’ was ordered travel from Mexico City to Cancun to execute Dinh. On January 16, he arrived at the tourist destination accompanied by two subjects. They were given information about the mobster and the place where he was staying. For four days, the gunmen followed their victim in and out of the tourist complex, thanks to the fact that they had temporary access to the place.
“However, because there was surveillance by private guards inside the hotel, as well as the police presence outside, the assassins desisted from carrying out their mission and left the state of Quintana Roo, which Christian ‘R’ reported to his employer,” said the prosecutor.
On January 21, before leaving the state, Christian ‘R’ received instructions to pick up another contracted hitman at the Cancun airport and that same day they moved to the hotel where Dinh was staying.
Once the thug identified his target, Christian ‘R’ told him at 2:45 pm (local time) that he would wait for him in his car at a certain place. Minutes later the murderer met him, threw away the sweatshirt he was wearing, hid in the trunk of the vehicle and they fled.
Christian ‘R’ hid in an apartment he rented from Mexico City. Surveillance cameras monitored his movements and police managed to arrest him when he returned to the car in which he fled.
The Quintana Roo prosecutor explained that the gunmen tried to kill Dinh while they were following him through Playa del Carmen. “The opportunity is given to them, unfortunately, inside the hotel,” he said.
Christian ‘R’ and Nhu ‘T’ were arrested on Monday in Quintana Roo for the crimes of murder and attempted murder. On Saturday a judge will determine whether to link them to criminal proceedings.
The Mexican government continues to search for others involved in these crimes, including the mastermind who is abroad. For this they collaborate with the Canadian authorities, Interpol Mexico and the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), indicated Montes de Oca.
The State Department recommends “exercising greater caution” when traveling to Quintana Roo due to crime. “Criminal activity and violence can occur throughout the state,” he warns.
For employees of the US government there are no travel restrictions in any tourist area, including Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and the Riviera Maya.