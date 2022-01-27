How long has Falcao García not scored goals in the Colombian National Team? | qualifiers conmebol | Colombia selection

There will always be hope when Radamel Falcao Garcia is healthy and available for Colombia selection. Even when it is his club and not his country’s team that benefits from his highest performance peaks.

‘El Tigre’ had such a brilliant landing in Rayo Vallecano, a modest team that took him with the sole desire of not relegating and that now flirts with qualifying positions for European competitions, that even he was probably surprised.

In those first outings, of the 13 he has had in Spain, he scored 5 goals, one every 105 minutes, since his average time on the pitch was 40 minutes. Phenomenal for 35 years of him!

However, the physical problems came, so sadly frequent, and that momentum faded. Now, to his happiness and that of the Colombian National Team, he is physically at his best again, although he is no longer that scoring machine from the start of LaLiga: he has gone seven games without scoring, since that November 6, 2021 when he shouted in the middle of Santiago Bernabéu , against Real Madrid.

Later came Espanyol, Alavés, Atlético de Madrid, Mirandés, Betis, Girona and Athletic Club de Bilbao, rivals who could have given them a scare but without harming them. It is a moment of ‘fight’ with the samarium networks.

Interestingly, the Colombian National Team is experiencing a similar situation, which has already gone 5 games without scoring a goal, which has it in a pressing situation in the Qualifiers for Qatar 222, in which it is equal with Peru (17 units) and this Friday a good part of the ticket is played. Then, on February 1, Argentina will come. But there will be time for that.

The urgent thing now is to cut that streak, and what better than dressed in yellow, with the team of which he is the all-time top scorer (35 goals) and in which, as never before in all this thorny road to Qatar, his celebrations are desperately needed . Falcao returns, absent on the last day of November, and that is already an invitation: that the negative streak ends in Barranquilla, as it should be!