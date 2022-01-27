How to add an accessory to HomeKit with your iPhone in iOS 15

Learn step by step how to configure your home automation accessories.

Apple’s HomeKit automation platform allows users to synchronize accessories of all kinds – from smart bulbs to locks, through plugs, blinds, LED strips, speakers… – with the software of the operating systems of their products.

So if you connect a smart light bulb with the app House via HomeKit in iOS 15 you can control its on and off from your iPhone. It’s an extremely convenient system, in fact you can even program actions and use Siri voice commands to control home automation accessories.

In this guide we will take a walk through the iOS 15 settings that allow you to add an accessory to HomeKit so that you can control its use from iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch. It is a very simple process that you will master in a matter of minutes. In addition, we will also guide you through a series of very useful functions for the home automation accessories that you have under your belt.

The best home automation accessories for iPhone and iPad at a very low price

What is HomeKit and how does it work in iOS 15?

Before we start the tutorial in which we will learn together how to add a HomeKit-enabled device or accessory to the iOS 15 control panel, let’s first explain a little above what is HomeKit and what is it for all those users who do not master the subject.

HomeKit, as we indicated previously, is a home automation platform created by Apple to offer support to manufacturers of accessories and home automation devices. In other words, HomeKit is the place where Apple introduces accessories that can be controlled from their mobile devices.

And how do you control HomeKit-enabled accessories? Very easy, from the Home application. An app available on iPhone, iPod, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. From it we will have different menus and functions –which we will talk about later– with which we will be able to control the operation of the HomeKit accessories related to home automation.

How to add an accessory to HomeKit?

If you’ve recently purchased a HomeKit-enabled accessory like a smart plug or security camera and you’re not quite sure how to install it on your iPhone or iPad, follow the steps below to get you started. control your HomeKit-enabled accessories from iOS 15 or iPadOS 15.

one. Open the Home app on your iPhone. If you don’t have it installed on your iPhone, you can download it from the iOS 15 App Store.

two. Once you have opened the application, click on the “+” button located in the upper right corner of the main Home screen.

3. Then select the “Add accessory” option.

Four. A panel will appear with a box for your iPhone’s camera from which you’ll need to scan the setup QR code that came with your HomeKit accessory.

5. Additionally, you can click on the button “My accessory does not appear here” to access other options such as entering the code manually.

6. Select your accessory when the iOS 15 system has detected it.

7. Press the “Allow” button when the system asks if you want to add the accessory to the network. Remember that there are some connection problems with 5G networks.

8. Wait for the accessory to connect to iOS 15. Keep your iPhone as close as possible to the accessory during this process, a distance of 1 – 2 meters is more than enough.

9. When the HomeKit accessory has connected to your iPhone, select the location where it will be located: Bedroom, Living Room, Guest Room, Garage… and press the “Continue” button.

10. Finally provide a name for your accessory. This step is very important because it will be the name that appears in the Home app and it will be the name that you mention when using Siri voice commands to control its operation.

And ready! Your accessory will now be connected to HomeKit and you can start controlling it from your iPhone running iOS 15.

The future is here, a smart lock with a fingerprint sensor compatible with HomeKit

How to control a HomeKit accessory in iOS 15?

As previously mentioned, there are several methods to control HomeKit-enabled accessories from your iPhone.

House: The user interface of the Casa app has a very simple operation and a very well organized design to control your HomeKit accessories through buttons and an automation system.

The user interface of the Casa app has a very simple operation and a very well organized design to control your HomeKit accessories through buttons and an automation system. Shortcuts: The Shortcuts app allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to assign actions related to HomeKit-enabled accessories to run automatically.

The Shortcuts app allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to assign actions related to HomeKit-enabled accessories to run automatically. Siri: The virtual assistant of iOS 15 also offers the possibility of using voice commands to activate and deactivate home automation accessories, as well as control various aspects of their operation such as brightness, power or light colors.

The best HomeKit accessories to control from iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch

How to control an accessory automatically with HomeKit?

Let’s say you get home from work and want the lights to turn on, the stove (or fan) to turn on, and the security camera to turn off. Well, did you know that you can do all this without lifting a single finger?

one. Open the Home app.

two. Click on the “+” button in the upper right corner.

3. Select the “Add Automation” option.

Four. Alternatively you can go to the “Automation” section of the Home app and press the “Add new automation” button.

5. Choose an option for the automation such as “Upon arrival”, “At a time of day” or “When controlling an accessory”.

The “When you arrive” and “When you leave” options are based on the geolocation of your iPhone, so if you get home you can choose what action your home automation accessories perform.

On the other hand, the option “At a time of day” will allow you to turn an accessory on or off at a certain time on the days of the week that you want.

Smart light bulbs: How to ask Siri to change the color of the light in your living room

So far our tutorial to add HomeKit-compatible accessories to the iOS 15 home automation system. We hope it has helped you and we are at your disposal for any questions you may have.

Related topics: tutorials

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!