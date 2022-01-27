How to decrypt the bitcoin algorithm?: a quantum computer a million times more powerful than those existing today would be needed

According to experts, a threat to cryptocurrency security is unlikely to occur in the next decade.

Scientists at the University of Sussex (United Kingdom) determined that in order to crack the cryptographic algorithm responsible for protecting bitcoin from hackers, a quantum computer a million times more powerful, in terms of the number of qubits or quantum bits, would be needed than the currently existing.

Each cryptocurrency transaction must be “confirmed” by a network of computers known as miners before it is added to the blockchain, the largest immutable record of who owns what. Each transaction is assigned a cryptographic key during this confirmation process, and cracking this key, something impossible to do with an ordinary computer, would allow taking possession of those bitcoins.

“There is a finite window of time in which that key is vulnerable and that varies, but generally it’s around 10 minutes to an hour, maybe a day,” explained Mark Webber, a member of the research team, quoted by the New Scientist portal.

Experts calculated that breaking the encryption in 10 minutes would require a quantum computer with 1.9 billion quantum bits, while cracking it in one hour would require a machine with 317 million qubits. Even with a full day available, the power needed would be 13 million cubits.

for now, the most powerful quantum computer availableowned by IBM, it only reaches 127 qubits. For this reason, according to the specialist, a threat to the security of cryptocurrency is unlikely to occur in the next decade.

Although bitcoin may be secure in the near future, there are concerns about the vulnerability of other encrypted data, such as emails. “People are already worried, because you can store encrypted messages right now and decrypt them in the future,” Webber said. “Therefore, there is great concern that we urgently need to change our encryption techniques, because in the future they will not be safe“, he concluded.