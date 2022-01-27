How to install Windows 11 on a computer with FreeDOS

we will explain how to install Windows 11 on a computer that has the FreeDOS system, an extremely simple process, but for which you will need to take some previous steps. In addition, so that you can understand the reason for FreeDOS, we will also tell you what exactly is this operating system that comes on many new computers.

When you go to buy a computer, it is normal for it to come with the Windows operating system pre-installed. However, there are some models that will come with FreeDOS to lower the price by not including the Windows 11 license. FreeDOS is almost as if there is no operating system, although it is a basic operating system that you can use to install Windows or any other system on top of it. .

What is FreeDOS

Before we start, we are going to briefly explain what FreeDOS is. Is about a free operating system, free and based on commands. There is no interface that you can use with a mouse, instead you have to type commands to tell it what you want to do. In addition, it is a project made up of free software.

FreeDOS is heir to MS-DOS, and fully compatible with this old operating system- When Microsoft killed it, it emerged as an alternative to keep it alive that is still active today. It can be used both to play old games and, in the case of new computers, to offer a basic system with which you can install other operating systems on top of it.

Therefore, with FreeDOS manufacturers save themselves from paying for Windows licenses, and in return they make sure that when you turn on your computer you will be able to do some basic functions. Computers with FreeDOS are usually a little cheaper, and among their basic functions is to install Windows from a USB.

Make sure you have a Windows 11 compatible PC

Before considering installing Windows 11, you have to make sure the computer you bought is compatible and that it meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11. These requirements are the basic components and features that your computer must have to be able to install it, and if you fail any of them, you simply won’t be able to install Windows 11.

Processor : 2 or more cores of 1 GHz or more, and it has to be a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC).

: 2 or more cores of 1 GHz or more, and it has to be a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC). RAM : You will need a minimum of 4 GB of RAM.

: You will need a minimum of 4 GB of RAM. Storage : You will need a minimum of 64 GB of free space on the hard drive where you are going to install it.

: You will need a minimum of 64 GB of free space on the hard drive where you are going to install it. system firmware : You will need a computer with UEFI, and compatible with Secure Boot.

: You will need a computer with UEFI, and compatible with Secure Boot. TPM : You need compatibility with the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 or TPM 2.0, which since 2016 is mandatory for the hardware of any Windows computer. We have written how to check if you have a TPM chip in your computer, since it will be the hardest requirement to meet.

: You need compatibility with the Trusted Platform Module 2.0 or TPM 2.0, which since 2016 is mandatory for the hardware of any Windows computer. We have written how to check if you have a TPM chip in your computer, since it will be the hardest requirement to meet. Graphic card Note: Your graphics card needs to support DirectX 12 or later, and the WDDM 2.0 driver.

Note: Your graphics card needs to support DirectX 12 or later, and the WDDM 2.0 driver. Screen Note: You will need a minimum 9-inch diagonal screen with 720p HD, and 8-bit color channel.

Note: You will need a minimum 9-inch diagonal screen with 720p HD, and 8-bit color channel. OthersNote: You’ll need to have a Microsoft account, and you’ll need to be connected to the Internet for initial setup and any updates.

The biggest problem you can have is the obligation to have a TPM 2.0 chip. The TPM is a security chip, a cryptoprocessor that is used to store the Windows encryption keys and thus protect the privacy of your most sensitive files. This chip did not become popular until a few years ago. This means that If your computer is new, it will surely include it., although it may not be activated and you must activate it from the UEFI of the computer.

There are methods to install Windows 11 on computers without TPM, and Microsoft has said that these computers will have more errors, and will not receive security updates of the operating system, nor the regular updates that are released every six months or every year with new features.

Prepare an installation USB

To install Windows on a FreeDOS computer, you will first need to have access to a Windows computer to create an installation USB and. For this, you have to download the creation tool through this website, where you must press the button download now in the option Create installation media. An .exe file will be downloaded with which you can create the installation USB.

When you launch the downloaded app, it will launch the program to set up and install Windows 11. In the first step you have to choose the language and edition. It is recommended to simply press Following, since the program will put the same language that you have on the computer from which you do the process.

Now you will go to the screen Choose which medium to use. Here, you have to choose the option usb flash drive, and put a USB that has at least 8 GB free in the computer. With this, you are going to create a Windows 11 installation USB that you can use both on your current computer and on any other.

You will enter a screen called Select USB flash drive. In it, you just have to choose the letter that corresponds to the USB you are going to use and press Following to create the boot on it. Here, if you are not sure what letter the USB is, you can open the Windows file explorer to check it.

You will go to a screen where the USB creation process will start. Simply, the program will do everything without you having to touch anything. First it will download Windows 11, and then the media file will be created with it, When finished, it will tell you that your USB flash drive is ready, and it remains only to click on Finalize for the installation program to clean everything up.

Install Windows on a PC with FreeDOS

Now, all you have to do is put the USB in the computer with FreeDOS while you have it turned off. Later, turn on the computer by booting from USB, for which you will have to press the key assigned to your PC or laptop just when you press the power button. This key depends on each computer, and can be from Escape to being one of the F. Come on, you won’t have to do anything in FreeDOS, but skip it to install on top of it.

And when booting the USB, you will go to the installation screen. In it the process is easy, you will only have to follow all the steps of the procedure, typing your Windows license or proceeding without it. In these steps you will have to configure how you want Windows to treat your data, and how you want the experience to be.