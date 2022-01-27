How to set up, customize and use AirPods: the definitive guide

AirPods look really simple, but they offer many more options than meets the eye. In general all actions are simple, but it never hurts to have them collected in an article like the one below.

How to connect AirPods to iPhone, iPad or Mac

To use the AirPods the first thing we need is have a device compatible with themThese are iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.1 or later, Apple Watch with watchOS 3 or later, and Mac with macOS Sierra or later. Now we just have to connect them to the device for the first time. On iOS these are the steps to follow:

We unlock our iPhone or iPad. We open the AirPods box and bring it closer to the device. We press Accept in the window that will appear on the device.

Let’s remember that being connected to iCloud the AirPods will already be automatically configured in the rest of our devices, so there is no need to repeat the process on other devices.

How to connect AirPods to other devices





If on the contrary, we will not have an iOS device but we want to use the AirPods, for example on a Windows PC, the steps to follow are these:

We open the charging case with the AirPods inside. We keep the button on the back pressed until the LED lights up. On the device we enter the Bluetooth section. We select the AirPods among the available devices.

How to use Siri on AirPods





Unlike other headphones, AirPods are fully compatible with SiriThis means that we can ask the virtual assistant for things as if it were an iPhone. We simply say “Hey Siri” and then prompts like these:

Volume up or down.

Call a contact.

Ask for weather information.

Change song.

Play a music list.

Check the battery of the AirPods.

How to check the battery and charge the AirPods

Apple’s AirPods they have great autonomy as a strong point, this is due to both the headphones themselves and the case that comes with them.

The AirPods have a range of 5 or 6 hours of music playback.

The box holds multiple full charges for AirPods for up to 30 hours of playback.

By charging the AirPods for 15 minutes, we will have up to 3 hours of playback.

For check the charging status of the AirPods and the box we can do it from the iOS battery widget. We can also put the AirPods inside the box and open it near an iOS device to show us an animation with the remaining battery. Finally, the green LED on the case means that the charge is complete, while orange means that there is less than a full charge left. With the AirPods inside, the battery of the AirPods themselves is indicated, without them the battery of the box is indicated.

How to customize AirPods settings





With all this we can use the AirPods very easily, but also we can customize some settings of them from Settings > Bluetooth > AirPods on our iPhone or iPad. These are the changes we can make:

Change the name of the AirPods.

Enable or disable automatic hearing detection.

Set which headset the microphone is used from.

As we have started by saying, AirPods offer us quite a few more options than meets the eye. Useful options both to interact with our headphones in a comfortable way and to personalize the use we give them.

More information | Apple Support

Pictures | John Smit, Kuiye Chen, Insung Yoon