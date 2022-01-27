If your WhatsApp gallery is in chaos, you will love this new function

The latest WhatsApp beta includes changes to the app’s media file selection menu. This is what will change.

There is a new version of whatsapp available on Google Play. This is an update aimed at users of the WhatsApp beta program, which introduces a new hidden feature, which will undoubtedly be more than welcome by those users whose whatsapp media gallery It has become a complete chaos after so many years using the messaging app.

And it is that, as they say in WaBetaInfo, the new version of WhatsApp includes a function aimed at improve the way you send multimedia files, thanks to a totally renewed file selection menu.

This is how the WhatsApp multimedia file selection menu will change

The version of WhatsApp in which the changes have been found corresponds to the numbering 2.22.4.4. This version can now be downloaded on Google Play through the beta program, but for now the discovered function remains hidden, and its development has not finished.

That said, according to what has been verified, once available, the new WhatsApp multimedia content selection menu will be divided into two menus. One of them will choose from recently used media files, or choose from all the media files in the gallery.

Thus, it will be much easier to resend those photos, GIFs or videos that have been sent recently. There will also be the option of select multiple files at once to send them to a chat.

It must be taken into account, yes, that in principle this menu it will only be accessible when taking a photo with the camera function integrated in WhatsApp.

For now, the function is under development and could undergo changes until it is definitively implemented in the application. Once ready, it can be used simply by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp available.

