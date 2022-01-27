iOS | Android | What is airplane mode for and when should you use it on your mobile | Cell phones | Operating system | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | Viral | trick | Walkthrough | Apps | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Airplane mode is a feature that is available on all smartphones, no matter if your device has a smartphone operating system. Android from Google or to Apple’s iOS, however, did you know that it is not necessary to use it only when traveling on a plane? Below we will show you all the advantages of the aforementioned tool so that you can get the most out of it.

We will start by explaining its definition, what is airplane mode? is a type of setting used to turn off all wireless connections on your device mobileit means that you will not have access to the internet and you will not have access to other basic functions of the cell phone such as making or receiving calls and text messages (SMS), activating mobile data, GPS, Bluetooth, etc., it is as if the equipment were turned off and only you can use those applications that do not require a connection to the network.

This mode was created to be activated minutes before traveling on a plane, since the signal from the smartphones they could interfere or impair communication between the flight crew and air traffic controllers, but it is also very useful for other purposes that we will now detail.

WHEN TO USE AIRPLANE MODE ON iOS AND ANDROID

Fast charge: When you deactivate all the mobile connections, the energy consumption is much lower, therefore, your device will charge faster than normal, we are talking about a double speed.

Battery saving: If you have a low percentage of battery and need to be in contact with someone, it is recommended to activate the airplane mode, since this tool will save a considerable amount of energy due to the fact that all internet connection will be suspended and even the calls and messages that you receive .

Problems with Wi-Fi or mobile data: It is very common that from one moment to another your internet connection can fail, whether you are connected from a Wi-Fi network or mobile data. The normal thing is to deactivate both functions, but, if the problem persists, we recommend you activate airplane mode for a few seconds, so all connections will automatically restart.

Play without ads: This is a trick that many users of iOS Y Android They are used to avoid that massive amount of advertising that appears in free video games, because without an internet connection the ads are not able to appear while you enjoy your favorite gameplay. Remember that you can only play if the app does not require a network connection.

