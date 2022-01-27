Is he separated from Brady? Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach who will be Trevor Lawrence’s next HC at Jaguars

Byron Leftwich could return to where it all started in his career, leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady behind. Will he make it to the Jacksonville Jaguars?

After the removal of the NFL Playoffs 2022, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their protagonists entered the maelstrom of the offseason: Rumors of the possible retirement of Tom Brady and, now, the possibility of his offensive coordinator’s idea.

Byron Leftwichwho has commanded the Bucs’ attack from the sideline since 2019, He is the leading candidate for the head coaching job of the Jacksonville Jaguars.where he could lead an offense that has as a reference to Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars are in search of a HC since the controversial departure of Urban Meyerwho did not even complete his first season at the helm of a team that was headless in leadership and lacking in talent.

Leftwich was already in Jaguars

Leftwich was, during his career in the National Football League (NFL), a quarterback who was selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.although he never really had the performance that was expected of him after being a star at Marshall University.

Leftwich was, for many years, a reliable backup QB in the NFL, and it was thanks to him that was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat the Arizona Cardinals in the Super Bowlas a backup of Ben Roethlisberger.