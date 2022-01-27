Is there no blow-off top? A Bitcoin holding metric points to a “depressed” price

Bitcoin (BTC) investors are famous for their ability to “hold” through price declines, but new data sheds light on how long they may be willing to continue.

In a Tweet on January 16, the on-chain analysis company Glassnode noted that holder behavior currently mimics Bitcoin’s behavior during the less extreme part of its price cycles.

Reserve risk: Bitcoin price is “depressed”, but holders remain firm

Referring to your metric of reserve risk (“R-Risk”), Glassnode argued that the current buying and selling trends are not those of a macro top or bottom.

“Low R-Risk values ​​are characteristic of bullish and bearish mid-cycles, where prices are depressed, but on-chain HODLing dominates”, he explained.

The R-Risk metric examines the number of days that holders decide not to sell against current price action, resulting in, among other things, an indication of the market mindset at a given price point.

Currently, the R-Risk metric is trending downwards, and is flirting with the “depression”.

Bitcoin reserve risk chart. Source: Glassnode on Twitter

In an explanatory article that originally accompanied the metric, Glassnode further stated that these kinds of moves take longer to resolve, again suggesting that an event like the peak of this halving cycle may be a long way off.

“The Reserve Risk Oscillator is in tune with the macroeconomic cycles of bull and bear markets. It features well-defined peaks in line with market highs and long periods of relative undervaluation during bear market lows and in the early stages of bull markets” summarizes.

Miners cool trend of “massive” accumulation

The data fits with the general impression that those who are dedicated to BTC for the long term redouble their conviction in the face of an unexpected downtrend.

According to the source, this corrective period has lasted, in fact, all of 2021, and as Cointelegraph reported, there are no signs of capitulation among more experienced holders.

Data from analytics firm CryptoQuant shows that miners, who have also been amassing “massively” in recent months, began hoarding their most consistent reserves in January. The most likely cause could be that Bitcoin is at its cost of production, reducing profitability.

Reserves of Bitcoin miners. Source: CryptoQuant

