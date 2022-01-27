Is Tom Brady retiring? Declares: ‘I’m not immortal, I learned it with Kobe’

Midtime Editorial

The most legendary race in the NFL I had never been in such a question as this 2022 and it is that Tom Brady continues to fuel rumors of his retirement, now through the podcast Let’sGo! in which he participates weekly, where affirmed that with the misfortune of Kobe Bryant he understood that “no one is immortal” and that everything has its time to end.

Just on the day of the second death anniversary of the former NBA star, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady stressed that his priority is no longer football and yes, her children, whom she wants to see grow up without putting their physical integrity at risk every weekend.

“We never know what will happen in the future, there’s what happened to Kobe BryantA great friend may he rest in peace. You think you’ll live forever and you don’t, you think you’ll play forever and you don’t. The days that I have left I want to make them worthwhile whatever I do, I want to see my children grow up, there is nothing left but to enjoy the moment you have,” said the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

“Over the years I have learned that this sport is very important to me, it matters too much to me, but Now I have children and they need me more than football, my wife has been my greatest support and suffers every time she sees me being beaten. She deserves the best of me as a husband and partner, my children deserve the best of me as a father And that’s what I have to value.”

Usually, the field marshal usually confirms at this point in January his return to the gridirons. Today with 44 years, Brady commented that first you must analyze if you are really committed to put on the uniform again Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“There’s no rush for me to decide what I’m going to do. It’s been a couple of days since the season ended and I’m coming off six months with football all the time… Every year I make sure I am able to give the team what they ask of meOnly then do I decide to return each season because they deserve the best I can give,” said the veteran who publicly stated that his goal was to play until he was 45 years old.

The only loss that remains on Tom Brady’s mind

Eliminated from the Playoffs on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in a crazy game in which he managed to tie after a 24-point deficit, but was defeated at the last second with a field goal, TB12 I affirm that there is only one defeat that still crosses his mind to date.

“The losses hurt more at the beginning, but in the long run the wins mean much more. Of course every time I lose a game I think about it and it’s the only thing on my mind for a few days. Probably the only loss of my career that I still think about so far is the Super Bowl against the 2007 Giants., that one always tells me in my mind: ‘How incredible it would have been to win it undefeated,’ it’s the only one,” he said.

