Joan Laporta puts Josep María Bartomeu on the ropes

BARCELONA — Barcelona announced the publication of the results of the Forensic information… and the presentation of a complaint against the previous Board of Directors, with Josep Maria Bartomeu in the plan and solving that the internal investigation commissioned by Joan Laporta to his Upon arrival at the club, he found, as he suspected, both irregular actions and malpractice and, even more, practices considered criminal.

Joan Laporta attacked Tebas and indicated that he is directly responsible for Messi’s departure to PSG Getty Images

“We are going to purge responsibilities because many irregularities have been committed… Only when we arrived did we have to ask for a bridging loan of 80 million because if not, we could not pay the payroll. Bartomeu wants to escape from his responsibilities and he is not going to get it” he explained Laporta already in August. And after five months that warning is already a reality.

The contracting of suppliers at prices outside the market, the division of invoices so that they were less than 200 thousand euros and did not have to be approved by the Board, the Barçagate scandal, for which Bartomeu hired a company to monitor social networks and that he used to disqualify opponents, former players and even footballers of the club itself, diversion of money budgeted for other purposes without justification, payment of commissions in the millions and exorbitant prices in transfers, unjustified expenses dependent on the Espai Barça (the Club was paid Esportiu Laietà 1.6 million euros for alleged inconvenience in the demolition of the Miniestadi)… The list of strange and illegal actions, assured in October the general director of the club Ferran Reverter, amazed the new leaders. And from there they got to work.

“They signed Griezmann without having money and at the last moment they signed with an investment fund that had an expensive opening commission, the signing of Coutinho, for various financial commissions, goes from 120 million euros to almost 137,” Reverter exemplified. , who shouted to the heavens when recalling that between Dembélé, Coutinho and Griezmann, in addition to Messi’s renewal, they made Bartomeu commit to paying 1.4 billion euros in four years in salaries…

The stage of the former president reached its peak with the conquest of the Triplet in 2015, a sporting success that left any problem at the Camp Nou in the background… But it began to multiply a year later.

And it is that since in December 2016 the Barcelona Court sentenced Barça to fines worth 5.5 million euros for two crimes of fraud to the Treasury in the signing of Neymar, after Bartomeu reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office to be exonerated, along with former president Sandro Rosell, of any accusation and making the club itself guilty, his administration discovered a cluster of disasters, decapitalizing the entity with salaries to the players who drowned him and an unprecedented ending: the accusations of crime.

And so we come to, for the moment, the last chapter of the story… That starting next week, when Laporta makes the data public, he will open a new stage and return Josep Maria Bartomeu, another president in history, to the plane of Barça against the ropes.