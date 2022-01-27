‘Jobs with a future’: Hyperbaric Medicine. GIVES

Hyperbaric Medicine is a medical discipline in full growth at the international level. The application of hyperbaric oxygenation treatments (HBOT) during physiotherapy sessions has generated a great demand, due to the potential benefits for patients who go to rehabilitation to combat various pathologies.

Although Hyperbaric Medicine is more than 200 years old, its multiple applications and indications are not known by many health professionals, despite being a growing sector and the development of emerging technologies in an innovative industry with great demand. to future.

TECH Technological University, considered by Forbes as ‘the best digital university in the world in Spanish’, presents its own Master’s Degree in Hyperbaric Medicine for Physiotherapists, which offers the possibility of delving into hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which will allow the physiotherapy professional to develop skills and abilities necessary to identify and adequately solve different cases of pathologies or therapeutic practices for which hyperbaric oxygenation can be effective.

Benefits of HBOT

According to related studies, the application of hyperbaric oxygenation treatments has among its potential benefits that of improving the quality of life of patients, reducing recovery times, improving chronic conditions or minimizing post-surgical complications, thanks to a non-invasive treatment and with guaranteed therapeutic efficiency.

Through the HBOT experience of the teaching team, the TECH Master develops modern concepts of Hyperbaric Medicine in physiotherapy. During the program, the applications and limitations of hyperbaric chambers of lower treatment pressures will be exposed, as well as concepts of traditional Hyperbaric Medicine and notions of underwater pathologies. All this designed so that the physiotherapist learns to work with these techniques in the most effective way possible and offering the best solutions to their patients.

The objective is for the professional to recognize the benefits of hyperbaric chamber treatment for pathologies of various origins, to know the limitations and applications of the different chambers existing in the current market, to detect the contraindications of this treatment and to be able to evaluate the response to it in based on the effects reported in the literature.

Likewise, knowledge of the fundamentals and the in-depth therapeutic effects will allow the professional to develop clinical or casuistry studies to define and discover new future applications of HBOT. Thus, the physiotherapist will have the ability to actively participate in the use and expansion of this specialty as a therapeutic means in their sessions.

Re-Learning Methodology

The TECH Master’s Degree in Hyperbaric Medicine for Physiotherapists is developed completely online. During the 12 months that the training lasts, the student has full access to the contents of the program at any time and from any device, which allows him to self-manage study time with maximum flexibility and adapted to the schedule of each student.

The structure of the master’s degree has been designed so that the student can explore the most up-to-date concepts. Its broad approach in the different specialties allows considering the incorporation of this therapeutic tool in different applications, improving professional practice and optimizing physiotherapeutic treatments based on the fundamentals and effects of HBOT.

The program has its own learning methodology, ‘Re-Learning’, based on asynchrony and self-management. The contents are presented in an attractive and dynamic way in multimedia capsules that include audio, videos, images, diagrams and conceptual maps in order to strengthen knowledge. The university also has an agreement to offer its students the Harvard ‘Case Method’, a learning method based on real experiences through the well-known ‘business cases’.

