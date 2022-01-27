Journalist asks Bonds and Clemens to the Hall of Fame

With the non-election of Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to the MLB Hall of Famethere were a lot of mixed reactions, mainly against voters who did not gave the pass to Cooperstown these two baseball legends in their last year on the BBWAA ballot, leaving it up to the Veterans Committee to choose them at the end of this 2022, with many also leaving the legitimacy of the Hall of Fame itself is called into question.

One of the journalists who was not happy was NBC Bay Area’s Cole Kuiper, who on his Twitter account lashed out at voters and the Hall of Fame itself for their argument of mainly leaving Bonds out to maintain the “sanctity” of the sport. , knowing that there are already many more than questionable characters inducted into Cooperstown.

There is no argument here. The greatest home run hitter in the history of the sport needs to be recognized at the museum dedicated to celebrating the history of baseball. The Hall of Fame already has plenty of cheaters, jerks, racists, and more, so go polish those pearls elsewhere.

Among questionable Hall of Famers are Cap Anson, father of MLB’s racial segregation in the late 19th century, Ty Cobb, who was a batterer and abuser, Babe Ruth, who is rumored to have killed his wife and Iván Rodríguez, who is accused of having used steroids, among others.