Karol G shows off her attributes in a tight swimsuit and explodes Instagram

Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G never hesitates to show her physical attributes through her Instagram accountsocial network in which he enjoys having more than 46.2 million followers.

On this occasion, the artist born in Medellín showed off her charms in a small green swimsuit. In the video, the singer grabs her hair while she moves a little and records herself. In addition to the swimsuit, she wears sunglasses that complement her sunbathing outfit.

So far, the sensual video has more than 20 million views and almost 60 thousand comments.

Karol G, who will have a birthday on February 14has been highly valued on social networks due to the new romance that her ex-boyfriend has, the also singer of the urban genre Anuel.

Anuel is now together with the Dominican singer and dancer Yailin And this new relationship of the artist has made his fans remind him over and over again of Karol G and the romance they both shared.

In several of the publications that Anuel and Yailin have made about their recent romantic relationship, many let them know that they prefer Karol G over the Dominican.

They have done so in the video with which the new couple announced the release date of their first song together. And it is that heThey will premiere nothing more and nothing less than Karol G’s birthday. This situation, far from raising anger among the followers of the Colombian, has aroused laughter because many assure that Anuel has not been able to forget her in any way.

“Yes, yes, we already know, on the 14th your patron saint is celebrating.”

“He is the one who loves her and has not gotten over Karol yet.”

“Ahahahaha you remember that date very well, February 14 is the birthday of your only true love.”

Likewise, there are those who support Anuel’s new relationship with Yailin, who is also known as “The most viral”.

The Dominican, in a matter of days, exceeded the first million followers on her Instagram account and is heading for two million.

The fruit of his love for Anuel has been more than reflected in the number of followers on this popular social network, in which when they began to show off their romance he barely had just over 400,000 followers.

