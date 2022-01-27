Kathryn Kates, actress of “Orange is the New Black” and “Seinfeld”, has died

american actress Kathryn Katesknown for her work on hit television series such as “Orange is the New Black” and “Seinfeld,” has died at the age of 73 in Florida after a battle with cancer, her representatives have confirmed.

“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature that she was,” the artist’s representatives said in an Instagram post on Monday. She loved this trade. A true icon,” they added.

“Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she learned her cancer had returned,” representatives for the veteran actress later told dead line it’s a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached each role with the utmost passion. We will miss her very much.”

Born in New York, Kates had a few small roles in the early 1980s. In the mid-’90s, she guest-starred on shows like “Matlock,” “Thunder Alley” and “Seinfeld,” starring Jerry Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Kates moved to Los Angeles in 1974 to pursue her acting career. There she was an influential figure on the local theater scene, becoming one of the founders of the Colony Theater in Burbank, California, according to her official biography.

During her nearly five-decade career, the actress quickly amassed an expanding television resume with roles on such series as “Caroline in the City,” “Rescue Me” and “Lizzie McGuire.” She also participated in “The Dinner Party” (1994) and “The Rye” (1996).

Years later, Kates was a part of “Orange Is the New Black” as Amy Kanter-Bloom, the mother of Piper Chapman’s (Jason Biggs) ex-fiancé; “Shades of Blue” with Jennifer Lopez; and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” as Judge Marlene Simons.

Most recently, Kates appeared in the legal drama “The Good Fight,” in the short film “Welcome to Sarajevo,” and played Angie DeCarlo in “The Many Saints of Newark”, the prequel film of the Sopranos, which was released last year.

