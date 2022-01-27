Kathryn Kates, actress of “Orange is the new black”, dies

New York – Actress Kathryn Kates, known for her roles in the well-known television series “Orange is the New Black” and “Seinfeld”, has died at the age of 73, as confirmed by his representatives.

“After a long and hard battle with lung cancer, Kathryn passed away peacefully last Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory. We can confirm that Kathryn was 73 years old,” her representatives from the Headline Talent Agency told CNN.

“Kathryn was our client for many years, and about a year ago, after discovering that the lung cancer she had been treated for 20 years ago had returned, we became even closer to her,” her agents explain.

The veteran actress had participated in successful television series such as “Law and Order” or the prequel to “The Sopranos.”“She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached each role she played, as well as her daily life, with the utmost passion. We will do everything we can to honor his incredible legacy. The world really lost one of the Good ones ”, emphasize their agents.

Apparently, the American artist died this weekend in the state of Florida.