Kervin Arriaga, virtual Minnesota United player

After his great performances with the Honduran National Team and initially with the Marathon, the Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga will fulfill one of his dreams: to become a new legionnaire.

The national team is virtually a new player in the Minnesota United FC of the United States MLS. Unofficially it was known that Arriaga will be presented by the US team next week.

In the MLS club they already have the Honduran in their ranks Joseph Rosales and in this way he will be sharing a locker room with the containment.

“It is practically a closed case. In the next few hours the player will be transferred, it is a matter of hours and we must wish the player the best and that he can reap triumphs, which is for the good of Honduran football”, Orinson Amaya pointed out regarding the signing of Arriaga in statements he gave to the program 90 minute.

And he added: “It is a matter of hours to make it official, they are practically waiting for it”.

Newspaper LA PRENSA reported exclusively on October 8 that Minnesota United FC came to watch Arriaga in the duel in which Honduras tied 0-0 against Costa Rica and said information was confirmed by the president of the Marathon.

“They came over a while back and were interested in him. At that time another club had put him on the list and Minnesota could not keep the services. Everything has been done through phone calls, but now only a few administrative details are missing that the lawyers are in charge of doing.Orinson pointed out.

And he ended up closing: “We have to wait for the National Team games to finish so that I can travel to the United States.”

It should be noted that Kervin ends his contract with Marathón in June 2021 and in the purslane team they have negotiated his departure abroad since in recent months he has been marginalized because he did not enter into coach Tato García’s plans.