Kim Kardashian bathes on the beach wearing her black bikini

Kim Kardashian bathes on the beach showing off her silhouette | AFP

Through a new publication that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram account, the businesswoman and famous socialite appears wearing her huge charms with a beach outfit that several netizens were fascinated to see.

East flirty outfit highlighted her figure once again, according to her description she mentioned that she had not visited the sea for a long time, so this publication would be exciting for her and therefore she decided to share several images in it.

four hours ago kim kardashian shared these images, in the first image we see the owner of SKIMS posing from behind, obviously her posterior charms would immediately attract the gaze of everyone who saw her.

Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister was wearing a black bottom beach outfit, while the top one is wearing a long-sleeved top, including a pair of black gloves that match the top.

Kim Kardashian shows off her pretty figure with her black beach outfit | instagram kim kardashian



Surely he wanted to avoid tanning a little more than he already is, because his skin has a beautiful golden tone, which can be seen in another of his photos, where part of his leg is visible in the front.

It even seemed like he was playing with an empty bottle, drinking water emptying it surely at one point he started to get a little wet, especially since his hair and clothes had already gotten wet on the beach, he was also wearing a pair of slightly narrow sunglasses.

Four hours after her publication, she already has 2,894,138 red hearts, she also has more than 15,000 comments, including her best friend Lala, as well as other Instagram celebrities like her, such as Olivia Pierson and Malika.

What about the gloves? I don’t get it especially on the beach,” one fan commented.

This comment is repeated several times throughout the comments, for some it would remind them of the Balenciaga style, when he appeared with his body completely covered by his clothes from head to toe.

The number of followers of kim kardashian continues to rise as the weeks go by, she currently has over 282 million followers however she still can’t beat her younger sister Kylie Jenner who has over 305 million followers.