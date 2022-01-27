Kim Kardashian responds to comments about another sex tape

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s comments on her video | Instagram

Without thinking twice, the socialite and now also an influential businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared her opinion about certain comments she has made kanye-west nowadays called Ye legally, about a second video scandallike the one that was leaked in 2007.

After his apparently friendly separation with the famous 44-year-old rapper born on June 8, 1977, everything seems to indicate that it is not going well, especially now that he has shown his desire to get back together with his older sister. by Kylie Jenner.

for the pretty kim kardashian to continue talking about the video with which it could be said that he began to make his fame grow like foam, it is something that he would like to forget and assume as if nothing had happened, especially since it is an embarrassing subject.

It may interest you: Demi Rose dazzles Internet users with charms in the foreground

The E Online portal states that Ye, as the rapper calls himself, mentioned that there was a second video of Kim Kardashian with Ray J. being together in bed, and that he himself recovered for his wife as he has stated on several occasions.

The businesswoman reacted to the comments made by her ex-partner | AFP



It was in an interview that North’s dad, Psalm, Chicago and Sanit West had with Jason Lee where he mentioned that he had recovered a laptop from Ray J, giving the laptop to Kim himself.

She also mentioned that the owner of SKIMS, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance broke down in tears once the device entered her, because everything that it represented was the feeling of making her feel like a commodity.

As for Kardashian, she responded to the comments made by her ex-husband, through her legal representative, who indicated that it was a lie that there was a second video, in addition to the fact that after 20 years it was fair that this chapter was closed.

These types of comments, negatives and reactions by Kanye West began to sound even more, not only after their separation, it was rather when he found out that kim kardashian I already had a new partner.

For the rapper she continues to be his wife, because it is God’s will that they continue together, especially because of their four children in common, something with which the businesswoman apparently does not agree because she is seen more and more in love with Pete Davidson his current partner.

Something that is also a bit incongruous is the fact that Ye has been seen very well accompanied by a young model.