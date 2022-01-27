Kylie Jenner falls in love by posing with a daring neckline days after giving birth for the second time

Kylie Jenner drove his Instagram followers crazy by posing with a tiny pink outfit in which her curves stand out.

In the photograph, which has accumulated almost 4 million reactions so far, you can see the pretty businesswoman with her eyes closed lying on a bed wearing a pink minidress with a red heart on her abdomen and a plunging neckline. As well as some red sneakers and a pair of glam gloves. As if that were not enough, her long hair is held in a ponytail on her back.

Immediately followers of the socialite wondered if it was possible that their second child had already been born, Well, Kylie sports an impact abdomen in the photograph.

In networks the debate was opened and while some assure that the baby of the youngest of the Kardashian sisters was born a few weeks ago, others point out that these photos were taken before her pregnancy.

The photograph was published ahead of the release of Kyllie Cosmetics’ new cosmetics campaign for Valentine’s Day.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories @kyliejenner

In fact, the socialite herself shared through Instagram Stories a series of photos of the new products, including shadows, lipsticks, illuminators, among others.