La Roja live, Chile – Argentina: watch today’s match for Qualifiers via TV and online | SPORT-TOTAL

Chile–Argentina they play in the Calama Desert for the date 15 of the Qualifiers. Both teams present confirmed line-ups for today’s match, which starts at 9:15 p.m. local time. Without Lionel Messi, the Albiceleste will seek to take care of their unbeaten record with many variants on the playing field. Follow the football game live here on different TV channels and streaming link.

Argentina goes with Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo DePaul, Leandro Paredes, Alejandro Gomez; Nicolás González, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María Chile will form with Claudio Bravo; Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Sebastian Vegas; Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Nuñez; Eduardo Vargas, Ben Brereton and Alexis Sanchez.

Watch here, Argentina – Chile live on Public TV and TyC Sports for Qualifiers

El Comercio will provide you with all the information you need to know in this preview. In addition, it will follow the minute by minute of the commitment that is played this Thursday, January 27 from 8:00 p.m. local time; 6:00 p.m. in Peru.

The possible eleven of Martín Lasarte would be Claudio Bravo; José Pedro Fuenzalida, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Sebastián Vegas; Claudio Baeza or Charles Aránguiz, Tomás Alarcón or Erick Pulgar, Marcelo Allende; Eduardo Vargas, Ben Brereton and Alexis Sanchez.

On the other hand, Argentina would train with Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña or Nicolás Tagliadico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso or Alejandro Gómez; Paulo Dybala or Nicolás González, Lautaro Martínez and Ángel Di María

This is how it went for Chile in its last presentation for Qualifiers

How to watch Chile – Argentina live via Chilevisión?

Chilevisión is an open signal channel and in Chilean territory you can watch it totally free on some of the aforementioned channels. This is how you can enjoy the CHV programming and, of course, the La Roja matches on their way to Qatar 2022 from the comfort of your tablet or cell phone.

LOOK HERE CHILE – ARGENTINA LIVE BY CHILEVISIÓN VIA GOOGLE PLAY

LOOK HERE CHILE – ARGENTINA LIVE BY CHILEVISIÓN VIA APP STORE

CHV Cable

VTR: Channel 21(Santiago)/711

DirecTV: Channel 151/1151

Movistar: Channel 121/811

Clear: Channel 55/555

TuVes HD: Channel 57

Entel: Channel 66

World: Channel 15/515

GTD/Telsur: Channel 21/27

How to watch Chile – Argentina live for free via Channel 13?

To see it live and for free, you must enter www.13.cl, accessing the best transmission and take advantage of voting for the player of the match. You will be able to see all the matches of Chile in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers on Channel 13.

Remember that the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers will be seen exclusively on Channel 13 and through its official website for free. Do not miss all the content of our website with news, curiosities and all the information of the oldest national team tournament in the world.

LOOK HERE, CHILE – ARGENTINA LIVE AND FREE FOR QUALIFIERS

How to watch Chile – Argentina via live on TNT Sports GO?

In Chilean lands, La Roja fans will be able to follow this match via streaming through the application TNT Sports GO. However, football fans anywhere in the world will be able to access TNT Sports content.

It has an application that is widely used by all those who are subscribed to this TV channel: TNT Sports Stadium. This app is available for iOS and Android and has the matches of the National Championship, the First B and all the matches of the Chilean team in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

WATCH HERE CHILE – ARGENTINA LIVE ON TNT SPORTS VIA GOOGLE PLAY

WATCH HERE CHILE – ARGENTINA LIVE ON TNT SPORTS PLAY VIA APP STORE

How to watch Argentina vs Chile live online via Public TV?

TV Pública or Televisión Pública Argentina is an open television channel and if you want to access it over the Internet, you must enter the website www.tvpublica.com.ar, where you can enjoy all the content such as soccer live online and for free.

WATCH HERE THE ARGENTINA – CHILE LIVE ONLINE VIA PUBLIC TV

How to watch Argentina – Chile by mobile app via TyC Sports?

It is possible to see the Argentina – Chile by mobile app from any device. If you are not at home and you do not want to miss the football match live and direct, you can subscribe to av, accessing its web portal from your cell phone or PC. Click on access and register with your email, Facebook account or Google account.

Chile’s last five games in Qualifying

La Roja is going through a key moment because it occupies sixth place with 16 points in 14 games played, the same as Uruguay, which is seventh and one less than Peru, the fifth, which for now would go to the playoffs.

07/10 | Peru 2-0 Chile

10/10 | Chile 2-0 Paraguay

10/14 | Chile 3-0 Venezuela

11/11 | Paraguay 0-1 Chile

11/16 | Chile 0-2 Ecuador

Last five matches of Argentina in Qualifying

The Argentine team lives a more than satisfactory present because with four days to go before the Qualifiers end, they already have their ticket to the World Cup. However, now the goal will be to finish as high up the standings as possible.

07/10 | Paraguay 0-0 Argentina

10/10 | Argentina 3-0 Uruguay

10/14 | Argentina 1-0 Peru

12/11 | Uruguay 0-1 Argentina

11/16 | Argentina 0-0 Brazil

Statistics, Chile – Argentina for today’s game

Argentina lost only one of its 15 games against Chile in Qualifiers (W10 D4 D1). Chile’s only victory was at home in October 2008 (1-0).

Chile won three of their last four Qualifying games under the command of Martín Lasarte (W3 D1), after not winning their first six matches in the tournament under the Uruguayan coach (D3 D3).

Argentina have not conceded goals in their last six games in the Qualifiers (W4 D2). It is their longest streak without conceding a goal in the history of the competition.

Claudio Bravo is the oldest player among those who played more than 45 minutes in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The Chilean goalkeeper played 12 games in the tournament (1080 minutes).

Lionel Messi is the player with the most touches on the ball in the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup (1019). The Argentine is also the player who received the second most passes (707, behind his teammate R. De Paul, 729).

Possible alignments for Chile – Argentina

chili: Claudio Bravo – Paulo Díaz, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Eugenio Mena – Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez – Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton and Eduardo Vargas. DT: Martin Lasarte.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez – Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña – Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Paul, Giovanni Locelso – Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez and Paulo Dybala. DT: Lionel Scaloni.