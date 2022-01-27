Last goodbye to Dominican policeman murdered in NY

Hundreds of police officers fired their colleague this Thursday in New York Jason Riveraa source agent Dominicanwho died on January 21 in a shooting at harlem neighborhoodan event that resulted in three deaths, one of them also policeand that brought the violence in the city and the proliferation of illegal weapons back into the news.

The St. Patrick’s Cathedralon the Fifth Avenue New Yorktoday hosted the wake for Rivera, who died at the age of 22, an act attended by his parents and his wife, hundreds of policemen who showed up at the scene, a representation of the Consulate Dominican and a group of Dominicans who unfurled a flag of their country in front of the Catholic temple.

Rivera’s body will be cremated tomorrow in a ceremony different from the one that Mayor Eric Adams is expected to attend, who precisely made security in the city an electoral flag during the elections last November that they gave him the mayor’s office.

At shooting unleashed last Friday in a Harlem apartment, which began after a call to the Police due to an incident of domestic violence, the agent was seriously injured Wilbert Mora27 years old and also of origin Dominicandied yesterday, after five days struggling between life and death.

The aggressor47 years old and with a police record for drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons, had in his possession a Glock pistol that had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017, and also died last Monday.

This incident in Harlem and others registered with weapons so far this year led the New York mayor to ask the president for help Joe Biden Last Friday, just after the shooting. “We need the help of Washington to help stop the flow of guns here, and in other cities”, since their existence in cities where they are not legal demonstrates “a failure of the federal governmentAdams said.

In response, Biden yesterday announced a trip next week to New York, where he will host a “strategy comprehensive” to combat crimes with Firearms which will include funding items so that cities and states have more police officers and invest in community violence prevention programs.