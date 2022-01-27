Last training session for Honduras to face Canada: Alarm with Bryan Róchez!

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

The Honduran National Team fine-tuned details this Wednesday in the last training session to face the match against Canada, corresponding to the ninth day of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup. At around 4:00 in the afternoon, the Bicolor practice began at the Freedom school with a motivational talk by Colombian coach Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez for the players ahead of Thursday’s match.

The physical and tactical work followed, in which ‘Bolillo’ Gómez took the opportunity to define the line-up that he will use to seek the first victory in the World Cup qualifying round. NEWS IN PRACTICE ‘Bolillo’ Gómez was able to count on the presence of Real España midfielder, Devron García, who joined the group after the negative medical tests for Covid-19, in addition to right-back Franklin Martínez.

‘Bolillo’ Gómez during the talk with the players.

Bryan Róchez set off the alarms within the ‘H’ medical staff when he left the rehearsal injured. The CD Nacional de Portugal striker was inadvertently hit by a team-mate while he was contesting for the ball in practice. The match against the Canadians will begin at 7:05 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium. Three days later, Honduras will receive El Salvador on the same stage and will close the FIFA visit date against the United States.