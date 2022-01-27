Lawsuit for defamation filed by Raphy Pina against Don Omar is dismissed

The defamation lawsuit filed by producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina Nieves’ team in March 2021 against reggaeton artist Don Omar was dismissed on Monday, January 24, by Judge Carlos López of the Miami-Dade Court in Florida.

The decision comes after William Omar Landrón Rivera, the urban singer’s first name, accused Pina Nieves on his social networks of being “chota”. Therefore, the Pina Nieves lawsuit had two allegations of defamation, one for reputational damage and the other for economic damage.

“Defendant LANDRON’s motion to dismiss Plaintiff PINA-NIEVES’s second amended complaint is hereby GRANTED WITH PREJUDICE as the Court determines that any subsequent amendment would be futile,” reads the judgment.

María Domínguez, who represents Pina Nieves, explained to First hour that the lawsuit was amended “to add more details”, which is why the sentence classifies it as a “second amended lawsuit”. However, he specified that “it is the same cause of action.”

In addition to dismissing the case, the ruling established that Don Omar is released from any liability in court related to the lawsuit. Therefore, it requires that Don Omar be paid for the expenses incurred in the exercise of the claim, which includes legal representation expenses.

“Plaintiff PINA-NIEVES will take nothing for this action and defendant LANDRON will be out of here without a day, and the Court hereby enters into this Final Order of Dismissal. Further, the Court reserves jurisdiction over the parties and this matter to award attorneys’ fees and costs to Defendant LANDRON as the prevailing party in this action, upon request and notice, and to enter all such other post-judgment orders as may be necessary. ”, he indicates.

The case was closed last Monday to all parties.

“The judge ruled”

Domínguez told this medium that he will appeal the decision, since he understands that “the judge erroneously ruled” in his trial.

“We are going to appeal. We understand that the judge ruled erroneously and the same judge, in the argument that was oral, told us to appeal, because it could be that he was wrong, “he said.

According to a previous interview with First hour, Domínguez explained that the urban singer accused Pina Nieves of having “allegedly cooperated with the federal authorities” in relation to the bank fraud case for which Pina Nieves pleaded guilty for her participation in a conspiracy that embezzled Doral Bank for $4.1 million. through the purchase of a luxurious residence in the Palmas del Mar complex in Humacao, and for which in 2016 he was sentenced to two years of supervised release, in addition to a fine of $150,000 and 250 hours of community service.

According to Domínguez, Don Omar accused Pina Nieves of availing himself of the valve (safety valve), “an aspect of the federal sentencing guidelines that if one gives a statement to the authorities about what happened in the crime, it frees you from the mandatory minimum ”.