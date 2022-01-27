Leo Messi returns to Barcelona, ​​a week before the winter transfer market closes, and meets with Xavi, Busquets and Jordi Alba

The presence of the Argentine in Barcelona together with the coach and the captain of the barsa, a week before the closing of the winter market, he generated a lot of speculation regarding his return to the Blaugrana team.

The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo published on January 24 that the FC Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, wanted to celebrate his 42nd birthday together with his wife and met the players Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in a Japanese restaurant.

At the end Messi was visiting. He took advantage of the Ligue 1 break and the break he gave them Mauricio Pochettino. In addition, he will also not be with Argentina for the qualifying games for Qatar 2022.

Messi recently recovered from covid-19 and played a few minutes last weekend with Paris Saint Germain. Many fans came to the place to ask for autographs and left excited that The flea may one day return to the Catalan team.

The appointment, according to Mundo Deportivo, was in a Japanese restaurant. “The meeting between the coach and the players was by chance since Xavi’s idea was to celebrate the entrance of his anniversary only with his wife Núria Cunillera”, quotes Mundo Deportivo.

In addition to the players already mentioned, there was also Pepe Costa, a former Barcelona employee closely linked to Leo Messi.

All of them were accompanied by their wives. This January 25, Xavi turns 42 and he wanted to celebrate it with a dinner.

Until next Monday PSG has no game. That day they will face Nice in the Coupe de France.