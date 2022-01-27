Luis Abram is Cruz Azul’s sixth signing for 2022 and has already been presented

Luis Abram has already left Mexico after passing medical exams with Cruz Azul. The defender reported with the Peruvian National Team hours before being made official.

The arrival of Luis Abram at Cruz Azul, ahead of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, is a fact. The central defender from Granada arrived in the country, signed his contract and left Mexico a few days ago to prepare for his participation with the Peruvian National Team on the FIFA date in January. He was introduced this Tuesday.

The player was in Mexico until Monday the 24th, when he returned to Lima to report to the Villa Deportiva Nacional (VIDENA) with the Blanquirroja. Today, Tuesday, was his first training session under the orders of Ricardo Gareca, who had a full squad to prepare for the matches against Colombia and Ecuador.

Abram spent the entire weekend in CDMX, where he took medical tests with Cruz Azul, which he passed. The player will arrive on loan for one year, coming from Granada, and will have a purchase option of around 4.5 million dollars, in case the sky-blues wish to use his services in the future.

And since he left everything ready, the player posed for the first time in the light blue uniform this weekend, which allowed them to present him this afternoon. “Hello blues, I’m Luis Abram, a new Cruz Azul player”, expressed in the officialization video that was published a few minutes ago.

The Peruvian National Team will visit their peers from Colombia on the 15th of the Conmebol qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in Barranquilla, on Friday, January 28 at 3:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). Then, on Tuesday, February 1, it will receive Ecuador in Lima from 8:00 p.m.