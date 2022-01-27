Lynchan man who ran over and killed a woman and her daughter in Colombia: authorities

(CNN Spanish) –– In Colombia, a 60-year-old man was lynched to death in the early hours of Wednesday after running over and killing a pregnant woman and a 1-year-old girl, both belonging to the Emberá community, according to authorities.

The Bogotá Mayor’s Office said that the man “died in the middle of an act of self-justice by a group of indigenous people who arrived at the scene of the incident,” on the Funza-Siberia highway, on the outskirts of the capital.

In statements to a local media outlet, General Jorge Luis Vargas, general director of the Colombian National Police, said that “a task of collecting information, locating people, identifying possible perpetrators, what crimes were committed, and we are in that process immediately.”

The man, who worked as a driver of a garbage collection vehicle, lived in the Guasca municipality, about 60 kilometers from Bogotá.

In a video published on social networks, the mayor of Guasca said he rejected “totally and absolutely the disproportionate and violent actions” that occurred after the run over.

“I implore the authorities to reach the final consequences, we cannot allow this to be taken by ordinary justice,” said the mayor of Guasca, Omar Cifuentes. “They are citizens who committed this act, despite their indigenous status, it is important that the full weight of the law falls on them and that they be prosecuted like any Colombian citizen,” he added.

In addition, he reported that the municipality will raise the Guasca flags at half-staff as a sign of mourning for 3 days.

From Bogotá, the chief of staff and spokesman for the mayor’s office, Luis Ernesto Gómez, said that the investigation was carried out by the Technical Investigation Corps of the Attorney General’s Office. According to a statement from the mayor’s office that includes statements by Gómez, “there is no protection of their own justice in Colombia for ethnic groups where they can commit a homicide. That is why the investigation is in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office.”

A special indigenous jurisdiction governs the country, which recognizes the authority of the peoples to resolve their conflicts according to their customs. The Colombian Magna Carta protects the rights of indigenous people and their ability to “exercise jurisdictional functions within their territorial scope, in accordance with their own rules and procedures, provided that they are not contrary to the Constitution and the laws of the Republic.”

According to the mayor’s office, some 620 indigenous people are settled in different parts of the capital. The members of the Emberá community who are in Bogotá demand better security conditions in their territories, as well as social investment and development plans in the rural area of ​​the department of Risaralda, where most of them live.

Bogotá, according to the mayor’s office, has “provided accommodation, food, care, protection, health, education and recreation for the Emberá indigenous people who remain in Bogotá, but what has happened in the last few hours shows that all institutions must give priority to guaranteeing life and rights of these communities to return to their places of origin, like the 1,185 who have already done so voluntarily”.

Fernando Ramos and Paula Bravo, both from CNN en Español, contributed to this report.