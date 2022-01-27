Mámá de Christian Nodal does not want Belinda as her son’s girlfriend, assured Pepillo Origel | Famous

Belinda and Christian Nodal they confirmed their romance in August 2020 and since then their relationship has been involved in controversy, the most recent being that the interpreter of ‘Love at first sight’ is supposedly already is not accepted by the singer’s family of regional Mexican.
Juan José ‘Pepillo’ Origel said that presumably Christian Nodal’s mother changed her mind about dating and his son’s commitment to the 32-year-old artist.
According to the Mexican presenter on the program ‘With permission’, the couple faces some conflicts. “The mother of this little boy, Nodal, told Belinda ‘look, daughter, you shouldn’t hang out with my son. In the first place, he is very young, he has a long way to go in his career. He’s already stood out, but he’s still a long way from a career like the greats, he has a long way to go,'” assured ‘Pepillo’ Origel.
He also said that Silvia Cristina Nodal advised the also actress to will take distance with the interpreter of ‘goodbye love’ and look for “someone greater”.
According to the journalist’s statements, it is not only because of the age difference who opposes their continuing together, but also because of the economic issue.
” She makes him spend a fortune the boy, and the mother says: ‘well, he’s going to leave us penniless’, that’s what the lady says. That’s what they told me. I don’t know, nor do I know the boy either,” said Juan José Origel without specifying who “told” him the information.
The alleged request of what will be Belinda’s mother-in-law contrasts with the words she dedicated to the couple in May 2021, when they got engaged: “My family is growing! Live this very special moment of your commitment to the fullest. Receive a great hug from all of us that we love so many May God continue to bless this relationship as it has been up to now.”
In addition to the congratulations from Christian Nodal’s parent, Belinda Schüll, Belinda’s mother, also reacted to the commitment: “Daughter of my soul, Belinda, you are part of a family that adores you and that will be with you unconditionally wherever you go, opening the doors of our love and respect whoever you give the keys to your heart. We are all proud of you and we love you more every day,” said Belinda Schüll.
The signs of affection between Belinda and Christian Nodal’s mother
It should be remembered that since before Nodal proposed marriage, his girlfriend and his mother showed to have a good relationship.
In social networks they have been seen together in family events. Even in August of last year, Cristy Nodal shared a photo of the young couple on Instagram and in the publication she called them ” my loves”.
“No one warned us that missing is the cost of good times. I miss you Christian Nodal and Belinda”, wrote the singer’s mother in a video that appears in her Instagram highlights, where the couple appears playing the piano.
“ She always surprising him. Beautifull”, were other signs of affection that Silvia Cristina had with the singer.