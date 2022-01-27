Mané’s shocking goal in the Africa Cup: it made him dizzy and he immediately had to ask for the change

*The spectacular goal by Sadio Mané with which Senegal took the lead

led by its star Sadio Mane, Senegal qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals after being imposed by 2 to 0 to the selection of Cape Verdewhich ended the commitment with 9 players due to the expulsions of Patrick Andrade and the archer Vozinha.

In the match played in Bafoussam, Cameroonthe highlight was the production of the forward of the Liverpoolwho opened the scoring with a masterpiece and immediately had to ask for the change due to the dizziness caused by the blow he had received a few moments before the goal by the rival goalkeeper.

Without being 100% physical, the international figure who usually shines on the premier league surprised with a fabulous conquest that broke zero at 18 minutes into the second half. The scorer’s individual technique was a sufficient resource for the team led by aliou cisse will start stamping the tickets to the next instance. What’s more, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng He put definitive figures to the fight in the second additional minute, after a perfect counterattack.

The two Senegalese goals, however, came when the Cape Verdeans were already playing with 9 players after steering wheel ejections Patrick Andrade for a hard kick against pape gueyeand of Josimar VozinhaAfter a shocking clash of heads with Mane that forced the figure of Anfield to retire early.

*The moment of the shocking blow received by the figure of Liverpool

On both occasions, it was the VAR who warned the refereethe Algerian Lahlou Benbraham, to review the images, since at first the referee had considered neither of the two actions as direct red cards.

With victory guaranteed Senegal will be measured by a ticket in semifinals against the winner of the match that will be played on Wednesday between the teams of Mali Y Equatorial Guinea.

Senegal thus joined Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Cameroon, host and four-time champion (1984, 2000, 2002 and 2017) who have already qualified for the top eight phase of the competition.

The remaining crosses of the round of 16 are the following: Ivory Coast will play before Egypt; Equatorial Guinea will be measured with Mali Y Morocco will collide with malawi.

It should be noted that the quarterfinals will take place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January; the semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, February 2 and Thursday, February 3; while the match for third place and the final will be played on Sunday the 6th of next month.

*The best plays from Senegal’s win over Cape Verde

KEEP READING

He is playing the Africa Cup and hired a double to take an exam for him: the incredible confession of the detainee

The incredible match between Cameroon and Comoros in the Africa Cup: an outfield player as a goalkeeper, controversies and a spectacular goal

Tragedy in the Africa Cup: a human avalanche caused several deaths in the Cameroon match