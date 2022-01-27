Maribel Guardia poses perfect from behind in an elegant dress | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Costa Rican actress, Maribel Guardia, has been working hard from home modeling different sets of clothes, always looking to promote and help online stores to make themselves known, so that you can also get some of their products and wear them like her.

On this occasion we will be addressing the last publication in the Instagram artist’s official, an entertainment piece in which we could see her once again on the front stairs of her house as she passed by in an elegant red dress, a true professional willing to continue kissing while appearing on camera.

The singer found that in her home there are many corners in which she can take snapshots professional, a large vegetation in the back where it has a balcony that they always use, but the stairs that we saw today are also one of its main places.

In the photo we can see her from behind and in one of those poses that her fans love. It has already gathered more than 13,000 likes and it is a number that continues to rise, it has a lot of attention and support from its fans.

And it is also curious to mention that in the photo we could see one of her puppies, it seems that she is watching “her mother” work, in many of her images they appear and give her a special touch.

Maribel Guardia shares her best modeling photos on her Instagram.



In her Instagram stories, she also posts some very interesting content, for example, she recently uploaded a video in which we could see her dancing on the theater stage, while presenting the ‘Comic Tenorio’.

Her return to the face-to-face stages, with a live audience, is something that excites her very much and that also motivates her to continue striving, after having overcome her contagion for the second time, she is more than ready to give her all.

