Marjorie de Sousa makes you sigh in a translucent dress with fringes that cover her charms

True to her daring and flirtatious style, the gorgeous actress from The Heartless, Marjorie deSousamakes you sigh sheer fringed suit they barely cover their charms and didn’t leave much to the imagination. The beautiful Venezuelan actress caused a sensation with a fiery image that stole the breath of more than one.

Just a couple of days ago, the talented actress who played the villain Julia Torreblanca in the telenovela starring Livia Brito Y Joseph Rondazzled with charm and elegance in a beautiful sparkly princess dress, which showed her figure thanks to its translucent fabric that drove her fans crazy. Marjorie deSousa He repeated the formula, but with a daring outfit that fascinated everyone.

It is about a black mesh jumpsuit that sheathed her body and showed off her charms, which were subtly covered with her fringe details that fell from her neck to her waist.

The beautiful soap opera actress like True loves Y wild cat She looked stunning and proved once again why she is one of the most beautiful and charming celebrities on the show.

Her beauty has captivated everyone since she participated in the Miss Venezuela Beauty pageant in 1999, to date, falling in love with her beauty.

Today, her heart belongs to the Mexican businessman with whom she was seen very much in love a few months ago on a catwalk where she captivated with her beauty in a modern Cinderella dress, so much so that even now it is rumored that Marjorie de Sousa is already close to get married, and that at the beginning of the year she received the engagement ring.

“I’m really liking 2022,” he expressed through a publication in the first days of January.

According to a source from People en Español magazine, Marjorie deSousa would have been engaged in marriage after the last scenes of the soap opera were recorded The Heartlessin a subsequent celebration to celebrate it, which ruled out the news, ensuring that it is not closed to what could happen.

However, she has insisted that she is very much in love and happy with her relationship, since it has given her more stability and tranquility, so it is going from strength to strength.

“Not now, never say never, but now I feel great. I feel that I am in a different moment, of evolution, of many changes… all moments are perfect, you just have to know how to observe them and thank them, ”she expressed at that time.

And it is that, today he enjoys his little Matthiashis son who has in common with the Venezuelan actor Julian Gilwith whom he has had great differences that have generated much criticism from the public, as he maintains a legal battle and, according to the actor, has not allowed him to see his son for quite some time.