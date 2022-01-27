Marvin Monterroza is out of the national team due to Covid-19

The El Salvador team added another casualty for the match against the United States. As explained by Heriberto Guerrero, doctor of the Blue, midfielder Marvin Monterroza is the second player who will miss this Thursday’s game in Columbus after testing positive for Covid-19.

Monterroza’s case was detected Sunday in tests before the trip from Indianapolis to Columbus.

Before the trip to the United States, Christian Martínez, a player for AD San ​​Carlos of Costa Rica, could not travel with the Blue team.

“On Sunday when we were in Indianapolis, we had not commented because we were waiting for the final results, but in Indianapolis Marvin Monterroza tested positive for us, he started with symptoms on Saturday night and it was reported to me on Sunday that he had flu-like illnesses,” he explained. Warrior.

The doctor explained that Monterroza was immediately isolated and moved to Darwin Cerén, who was his roommate.

“We had already discussed what to do in the case of a positive patient and it was to isolate him in the hotel, wait for days to return him to El Salvador. He stayed in Indianapolis,” Guerrero said.