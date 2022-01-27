Matheus Doria: Alessio Da Cruz never wanted to be in Santos

Midtime Editorial

Santos Laguna’s Brazilian defender, Matheus Doriamade it clear at a press conference that the absence of the Dutch player, Alessio Da Cruz, will not affect the equipmentas he never committed himself to the institution or to his colleagues. Doria kept nothing to himself and pointed out some of the details that would have been the cross for the striker, who was separated from the squad in the 2021 Apertura Liguilla by Guillermo Almada.

When appearing in front of the media, the defender assured that “Alessio’s absence is not felt. never wanted to learn the language, He never wanted to be with us so his absence does not weigh”.

The departure of Diego Valdes

But nevertheless, yes there is an element that cost them to lose and it is the Chilean Diego Valdés. The midfielder played very good tournaments in Torreón, so América decided to sign him for Clausura 2022, making up for the loss of Sebastián Córdova, who left for the Tigres team.

“The absence from Diego (Valdes) is hard, but we have Brian (Lozano). Diego He is a great player but we have people of the same level or even better. Otero had been playing very well but the boys are in good shape to fill in for him, Jordan (Carillo), Joshua (Mancha), they can do it.”

What happened to Alessio Da Cruz?

William Almadaformer technician of the lagoon entity, announced at the last Fiesta Grande that gives cross was separated of campus due to indiscipline, something confirmed by Dante Elizalde, president of Santos, when he announced that the Dutchman was going to sign for Vicenza of the Italian Serie B.

Alessio had left good sensations in the football planehowever, things did not go well with the Uruguayan coach, who did not allow him to play either of the two games against Tigres in the 2021 Apertura Quarterfinals.

