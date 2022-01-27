Mathilde Pinault, stepdaughter of Salma Hayek, reveals what her relationship with the Mexican is like

Since the end of 2021, Salma Hayek was crowned by premiering two productions that have shone for the talent and beauty that the Mexican has squandered on the big screen.

On the one hand, there is the Disney production, “Eternals”, where the Veracruz woman broke a barrier by placing the first Latin woman clad in one of the superheroes of the Marvel world.

She herself dared to confirm that for many years, her roots and skin color were the main factor why she was not given relevant roles in Hollywood, but her talent and beauty spoke for themselves.

Despite the talent, the protagonist of the red carpets was her daughter, Valentina Paloma, who at 15 years of age, has been seen in her facet as a teenager and just as beautiful as her mother

While on the other side, the Mexican is already rubbing shoulders with the elite of the big screen, and this after her participation in the production of “House of Gucci”, which tells the story of one of the most important fashion houses in the world. .

Alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto, Salma once again demonstrated her talent in one of the most important roles in the story of Maurizio Gucci’s murder.

In this promotion, the one who decided to accompany the Mexican was her stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault, 20, daughter of the first marriage of the French billionaire, François-Henri Pinault.

The model has made it very clear that her life is above the catwalks, and has proven to be very close to the actress, but everyone wonders what their relationship is like? She clarifies it herself.

Fairytale stepmother?

It was in 2009, when the actress of Mexican origin decided to unite her life with that of the French businessman, François-Henri Pinault, who already had three older children with whom he has a good relationship.

However, the youngest of them decided to grow up next to her father and her new stepmother and later became the older sister of Valentina Paloma, who has proven to follow in her stepsister’s footsteps.

And it is that the Mexican and the French are one of the strongest marriages in the industry, and have created a true family next to their children, and the 20-year-old model proves it.

Mathilde offered an interview for Vanity Fair magazine, where for the first time she spoke about her relationship with Hayek, as well as the role she has played in her life and the complicity they both have.

“To Salma… I owe a great teaching: she is a diva, she has a complicated life, but she taught me how important it is to know how to simplify doubts and fears, resizing them to the simplicity of everyday life,” she said.

Despite the fact that she has already started her career as a model and the Mexican has a very tight schedule for her work, the young woman assures that they keep in touch and are very close.

“I call her often, and when something doesn’t work, she has the power to take iron away from difficulties to turn them into obstacles that have to be faced little by little,” he added about the Mexican actress.

