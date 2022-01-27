Medical Societies Join Forces for Recertification

This Thursday, the Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme) and representatives of medical societies try to shed light on the process of medical recertification in Spain. After the initial “surprise” by the movements given by the Ministry of Health and after an appointment between Facme and the WTO (Collegiate Medical Organization) with representatives of the body, the specialists join forces to define the strategy and the role that the Spanish scientific societies will take in the elaboration of the new recertification model planned by the led ministry by CArolina Darias. As you have been able to find out Medical Writing by attendees of said meeting, on the table are some immovable lines for the toilets, such as “that the training starts from the specialists” or the necessary “collaboration with the medical colleges to bring the ideals to fruition”. “The first thing is that we all have to walk together, know what the forms are and what the agents are that are going to regulate all this and how it is going to develop and then set the calendar”, he transfers one of the attendees…