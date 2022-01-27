Messi, surprised with Xavi – AS.com

Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona. The Paris Saint Germain player has taken advantage of the fact that he has not been with the Argentine team to make a getaway to what was his home. Besides, he had plans in Barcelona. The former Barcelona player was at dinner last night- He attended the birthday party of Xavi Hernández, current coach of the culé club. The event was also attended by several heavyweights from the squad, such as Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba.

The appointment took place in a Japanese restaurant located in the upper part of the city. In addition to those already mentioned, there was also Pepe Costa, ex-employee of the club closely linked to Leo Messi. All of them were accompanied by his wives. This January 25, Xavi turns 42 and he wanted to celebrate it with a petite committee dinner. Of course, the meeting between the Argentine and the current Barça coach, just before the transfer market closes, has caused all kinds of speculation.

Free days

But nevertheless, Messi has taken advantage of the days off that Mauricio Pochettino has given them at PSG to move to what was his home for many years. What’s more, has not been summoned by Scaloni since the Covid has just passed and he has just joined the working group in Paris. This weekend he participated in PSG’s victory against Stade Reims. Messi came onto the pitch in the 62nd minute for Di María.

Until next Monday PSG has no game. That day, at 9:15 p.m., they will face Nice in the Coupe de France. Messi’s presence in Barcelona has been a revolution, but in a few days everything will return to normal and he will return to Paris to return to work with the rest of the squad.